Zendaya can literally do no wrong when it comes to fashion! The Golden Globe-winning actress is known for her outstanding style, and loves to switch it up hairstyle-wise to match any look. Keep reading to see her hair transformation over the years.

Not only does the Disney Channel alum stun in every look she wears, she also has a tightknit friendship with her iconic stylist, Law Roach, whom she works closely with. During the 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards, the Shake It Up alum was honored for her always evolving style and nabbed the Visionary Award calling it “an incredible honor.”

“Fashion has always truly lived in my heart ever since I was very, very young,” Zendaya gushed while accepting the award. “I love clothes and I think it’s so much more than just clothes. I think it’s an art, it’s emotion, it’s feeling — and to me, through clothes, I’ve been able to find myself and be more confident in myself as a young woman growing into my womanhood.”

She continued, “And I hope to continue to able to do that until this industry really does reflect the beauty that I get to see every day. So thank you so much,” she added. “I’m so excited for the future of this industry and all the beautiful things that we have yet still to accomplish.”

When it comes to her hair, the Dune actress has said that she loves to experiment.

“It’s allowed me to experiment, to play around. When I am able to experiment and have fun with hair, that allows me to have confidence because you’re not worried about what other people think,” she told The Cut in 2016. “When you do things for other people, that’s when you give up the control of your life. You allow other people’s words to affect you and determine how you feel about yourself, which just doesn’t make any sense. For me, experimenting and having fun have allowed me to be in a really free space where I do things for Zendaya.”

Click through our gallery to uncover some of Z’s best hair moments over the years.

