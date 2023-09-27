What an unexpected (but powerful) trio! Austin Butler, Hailey Bieber and BLACKPINK‘s Rosé nearly broke the internet after sitting next to one another at a Yves Saint Laurent fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 26. Keep reading to see photos of the three celebs.

The celebrity trio all work closely with Saint Laurent, as Rosé scored her first major deal as the global ambassador of Saint Laurent in 2020. On top of that, she became the muse of YSL Beauty the following year and is also actively involved with the brand’s fashion shows, and often sports the luxury apparel for red carpet events.

Rosé spoke about the first time meeting Anthony Vaccarello, the Saint Laurent creative director, during an interview with W Magazine in May 2021. “I got to meet Anthony for the first time when I went to one of Saint Laurent’s shows, before all the chaos started,” says Rosé, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She is Saint Laurent in the way she lives, in the way she takes charge of how she dresses, in her way of liberating herself from the crowd,” Anthony said of the K-pop star to the outlet. “She’s someone who represents today’s society.”

Hailey’s relationship with YSL is relatively new, since she was most recently featured in YSL’s fall 2023 campaign, alongside other celebs like Kate Moss, Zoë Kravitz, Steve Lacy, Dominic Fike and Mica Argañaraz.

As for Austin, he is one of the current faces of YSL Beauty’s newest fragrance, MYSLF, which launched in August 2023.

“It starts out in this bright, floral place, and then a sort of sweet, woody nature comes through. It evolves as it settles on your skin,” Austin told Vanity Fair of the fragrance, which is inspired by his Californian upbringing, with has orange blossom notes.

“When they first pitched the concept to me, it was all about the different facets of yourself. That’s what ended up being the core of it. When I was a kid, I had an orange tree in the center of my backyard — that was in Anaheim, California. The smell of orange blossoms really reminds me of picking oranges with my mother and making orange juice in the house.”

Click through our gallery to see all three celebrities rocking the front row of the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show.

