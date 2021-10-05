Fashion month continues, and some of Young Hollywood’s biggest stars took their style to Paris for the city’s 2021 Fashion Week!

Noah Beck, for one, proved that he’s not just a TikTok star while stepping out for multiple shows and showing off his personal style. The internet personality may be new to the fashion scene, but he’s totally been making headlines, and taking cues from fashion icons Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and David Beckham.

“All three have great style and aren’t afraid to push the boundaries or embrace gender-bending fashion,” Noah told Vanity Fair in October 2021, ahead of attending the Balmain fashion show.

While some might still see him as just the TikTok star who shows off his toned physique on the video-sharing app, the Noah Beck Tries Things star feels like he’s finally found his footing at more high-end events.

“I think people got so used to seeing me shirtless or in workout gear, but I love fashion,” Noah explained to the publication. “I’m finally starting to feel like I belong at these events.”

Aside from just watching the mega-stars walk the runways, the internet personality also told Vanity Fair that he’s been loving the chance to explore Paris as a whole.

“I love walking or biking the city, taking in the scenery and people watching,” Noah said. “It’s a much better way to experience the city than just from the back of the car.”

While Noah has been spotted at multiple fashion shows throughout his time in Paris, Camila Cabello got the chance to actually walk the runway with L’Oréal Paris. The “Havana” singer, who has been a spokesperson for the brand since 2017, wore a creme-colored and floral-print dress while strutting her stuff on a runway set up in front of the Eiffel Tower. The beauty brand also shared the entire runway show in a three-part series on their Instagram account.

“Standing together, feminine & feminists, celebrating women all over the world,” L’Oréal Paris captioned the clips. They also shared a behind-the-scenes look at Camila getting ready, noting that the “Don’t Go Yet” singer “celebrates the freedom of movement.”

Camila also shared photos from the event on her own Instagram profile, alongside a caption in French that read, “C’est magnifique! Merci @lorealparis family.”

These two aren’t the only famous faces who were spotted during Paris Fashion Week. Scroll through our gallery to see all the most fashionable Young Hollywood stars this year.

