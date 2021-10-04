Just call Camila Cabello a model! The “Havana” songstress took over the Paris Fashion Week runway with L’Oréal Paris on Sunday, October 3.

Camila, a spokesperson for the beauty brand, joined other famous faces — like Katherine Langford — and strut her stuff down the runway right in front of the Eiffel Tower. Wearing a creme-colored floral-print dress and black kitten heels, the singer had on a big smile during her appearance in the show. According to the brand’s Instagram account, they successfully put on a fashion show that was “full of self-expression and diversity.”

“Standing together, feminine & feminists, celebrating women all over the world,” L’Oréal Paris captioned their three-part Instagram video series, which allowed fans to watch the entire fashion show from their homes.

Prior to stepping foot on the runway, the L’Oréal Paris Instagram account also shared a behind-the-scenes look at Camila getting ready backstage. “She celebrates the freedom of movement,” they wrote of the “Don’t Go Yet” musician, who has been a spokesperson for the brand since 2017.

Camila also collaborated with L’Oréal Paris in July 2018 for the release of her own Havana-themed makeup collection with the brand.

“The process of getting to build a line from the ground up and getting to pick out the shades, and the fragrance of the lip glosses, and the packaging design has been an incredible experience,” she told Elle at the time. “I just knew I wanted to make a makeup line that was natural. If I’m not on stage or doing an award show performance, I really don’t like wearing a lot of makeup. I feel like this line is really an expression of what I would wear. It’s glowy and simple.”

The Fifth Harmony alum noted that the best part of the collaboration was “getting to be involved in it — picking out the names and the shades and the colors and the packaging design.”

I just felt like it was so much fun to make products that I would wear,” Camila added. “The samples that I had, I use them on myself now. It was important to me that they would work well on different kinds of skin tones because that’s really important to me, and I feel like all of my fans are going to be able to use it and love it.”

Since then, she’s continued to be a face for L’Oréal Paris and even got a chance to show off her runway walk all while celebrating women empowerment. Scroll through our gallery to see photos of Camila during the L’Oréal Paris fashion show.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.