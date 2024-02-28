K-Pop stars are dominating Paris Fashion Week 2024. The yearly fashion event kicked off on February 26, 2024, with Hollywood stars, A-listers and K-pop stars present. Keep scrolling to see some of the looks by our fav K-pop idols.

As a global ambassador of Dior, Jisoo was front and center at the luxury brand’s womenswear fashion show on Tuesday, February 27. The Korean singer, 29, wore a schoolgirl-inspired look, with a white collared shirt and black tie under a belted blazer minidress. She completed the look with her hair in two ribbon-tied braids.

“Only when you truly understand yourself can you find a style that suits you,” she told Elle Magazine in June 2021. “Then add your personal touches to really own the style. To be truly unique, you have to trust in yourself and yourself alone. Like me, I feel incredibly confident and brave when I wear Dior, and I hope that by sharing these experiences will help women love themselves even more.”

“Like Dior — elegant on the outside, bold and courageous within — I may have a gentle image,” she added. “But as an artiste, I want to show the world that anything is possible.”

Another BLACKPINK member that was also in attendance to the star-studded fashion week was Rosé.

The singer-songwriter, 27, atttended the Saint Laurent on February 27, wearing a billowing, sheer brown YSL gown complete with large sunglasses and her signature dyed-blonde hair straightened. The K-pop singer has been an ambassador for YSL since 2020.

“For us, when we listen to a song, we instantly think of a look: how we’re going to dress ourselves, what kind of vibe we’re going for,” Rosé told W Magazine in May 2021, speaking for herself and her three other BLACKPINK members. “Fashion has a lot to do with how we feel about the music that we’re making.”

Jisoo and Rosé weren’t the only K-pop stars that showed out to Paris’ fashion week, either. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the K-pop stars that attended Paris Fashion Week 2024.

