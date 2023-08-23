Name a better trio than Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch. You can’t! The Riverdale co-stars-turned-besties has set our friendship standards so high, that we made a list of some of their cutest BFF moments. Keep reading to see some of their best moments.

ICYMI, the three actresses have starred on Riverdale together since 2017. They said goodbye to The CW show after seven seasons in August 2023. Since meeting one another on set, the pair have become inseparable — posting photos and videos of one another, attending numerous events together and even matching their costumes every Halloween!

While the three have always been close, Camila explained to Paper in April 2021, what had really solidified their friendship.

“We all got out of relationships at the same time and then went through this pandemic together,” Camila told the outlet. “And now we’ve been bonded by how much change has happened. Me, Madelaine and Lili, specifically, we’ve never been closer than we have this season. It’s really nice to have them, to feel like I do have friendships here — meaningful ones.”

Camila revealed that she sees her two friends like “sisters” during an interview with InStyle in September 2022.”They’re like my sisters — we’ve all seen parts of each other that no one else has seen,” she began.

“It’s like family — you don’t choose them. Maybe these aren’t people that I would’ve been friends with had I just met them once at a party, but we’re bonded by this experience,” she explained. “I fought with every one of these girls. We’ve had drama, we’ve had disagreements, we’ve cried, we’ve made up. We’ve been through a lot together and we’ve leaned on each other in those moments.”

On top of everything else they do together, they also share a joint TikTok account called @blondebrunetteredhead. The trio even created the viral dance to the song “Jiggle Jiggle,” and we’ll forever thank them for that. Following the wrap of Riverdale, fans were worried that the iconic account would deactivate, since the three often shared a lot of behind-the-scenes clips on TikTok.

However, Camila has since set the record straight. “@blondebrunetteredhead will not die,” she told InStyle. “I will not let it die.”

Click through our gallery to uncover Lili, Camila and Madelaine’s cutest trio moments.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.