We’re not crying, you’re crying. It’s been over two years since Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart broke Riverdale fans’ hearts and split after three years together, but the duo still seems to be on good terms.

In a rare interview with GQ Hype in March 2022, the Suite Life star spoke publicly about the Hustlers actress and their relationship dynamic. He clarified that although the relationship had “all this public currency,” what he and Lili shared was “as real as it gets.” Aww.

When they separated, Cole started to receive online hate; some fans even began to report him to brands that he worked with. It had gotten so overwhelming that the actor decided to address the split publicly because “he felt forced to” in an Instagram post back in August 2020.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” said Cole in the Instagram post. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

The Disney alum has since moved on with Ari Fournier, whom he’s been dating since early 2021.

“Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately,” he told GQ Hype. “Even on my other friends’ accounts, it gets taken down.”

As for Lili, we can safely assume she has decided to keep her relationship status out of the public eye for the time being as she’s expressed in many publication interviews. In May 2018, while dating her Riverdale costar, Lili told Seventeen that she’s very selective about what she shares with the world. “It’s called a private life for a reason — it’s mine, and it’s special and sacred,” she said.

Amen! We can only hope fans can support both actors as they move on and find happiness on their own. Still, it hurts — RIP, Bughead.

Where do things between Cole and Lili stand now? Scroll through our gallery for everything they’ve said over the years.

