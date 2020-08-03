Zombies 2 stars Ariel Martin and Trevor Tordjman have been hanging out with kid and tween viewers during a new series of on-air segments. In their newest segment, they chatted with a 7-year-old boy named Leo Perry, and we have an exclusive first look! While walking back from a protest with his mom, they decided to set up a fundraiser called “Dance for Justice” as a way to get kids involved and make a difference. With a little bit of chalk, Leo created a sidewalk stage for himself and danced for people passing by. Make sure to watch the video above!

