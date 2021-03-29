Following its initial release at the South by Southwest festival in March 2021, The Fallout — starring Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler — won multiple awards, including the Grand Jury Award. But when is the flick set to premiere? Here’s what we know!

It was first announced in February 2020 that the Stuck in the Middle alum would star in the movie, directed by former Secret Life of the American Teenager star Megan Park. At the time, Jenna revealed via Instagram that she was “very excited and grateful” to have booked the starring role as Vada. According to Deadline‘s announcement at the time, The Fallout is set to follow Vada’s life after a tragedy takes place at her high school. “Relationships with her family, friends and view on the world are forever altered,” the statement read.

In April 2020, it was revealed that the former Dance Moms star would appear as Mia alongside the Disney Channel actress.

When it came to casting the two leads, the first-time director was led to Jenna by fellow former Secret Life actress Francia Raisa.

“[Francia] was like, ‘You should meet with Jenna Ortega, I’m going to try and put in a good word for you,'” Megan told POPSUGAR in March 2021. “Right when I met her, I was like, holy s–t this girl’s incredible … [Casting Jenna] happened pretty quickly and pretty easily. I didn’t talk to anybody else. It was after I met Jenna I was like, ‘Wow, she’s the one.'”

Similarly, when seeing Maddie’s audition, Megan was also taken by the young star. “I could just tell that she was really special,” the actress-turned-director recalled. “We met, she read, and she killed it. It was, again, instant.”

The actresses themselves, Jenna and Maddie, also made a close connection on the film’s set. “I don’t think it was very hard for us to have the bond we did on screen because we’re both homebodies. We don’t branch out that much,” Maddie told the website about getting to know her costar. “I’m really happy that we reached out to one another and got to know each other because we ended up just having a lot in common and I was like, ‘Oh, she’s an incredible person.'”

With such rave reviews and a talented cast, there’s no doubt that fans want to watch this movie whenever they can! Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about The Fallout premiere so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.