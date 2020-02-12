For Asher Angel fans, going on a date with the singer would certainly be a dream come true, right? Luckily, fans can experience for themselves what a night out with the former Andi Mack star would truly be like, just in time for Valentine’s Day! J-14 recently caught up with the “Chills” crooner, and we went ahead and arranged a mock-up date with him, so prepare to fall even more in love with the handsome actor. Between serving up some epic dance moves and delivering the cutest pick-up lines ever, it’s safe to say that a date with Asher would definitely be an amazing time. Make sure to watch the video above and listen to his new song “Chills” here!

