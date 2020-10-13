Stars are showing their support for British singer Tom Parker after he revealed his battle with stage IV glioblastoma — an aggressive form of cancer affecting the brain or spinal cord — via Instagram on Monday, October 12.

The Wanted member, 32, shared his diagnosis alongside a photo of his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, and their daughter, Aurelia.

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment,” Tom wrote in the caption. “We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.”

He continued, “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

The musician also spoke to the U.K.’s OK! magazine and shared that he received the initial diagnosis six years ago. After speaking with the doctor, Tom revealed that he was “in shock.”

“It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal,” he told the publication. “It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

Since going public with the diagnosis, Tom received support from his former The Wanted bandmates — Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes — along with other stars including Liam Payne and Big Time Rush member Kendall Schmidt. Scroll through our gallery to see all the stars’ supportive messages for Tom.

