British singer Tom Parker has been sharing updates with fans since announced that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October 2020. The Wanted member took to Instagram at the time and revealed that he was battling stage IV glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer that affects the brain or spinal cord.

“You know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why,” he captioned a photo alongside wife Kelsey Hardwick. “There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumor and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.”

The couple spoke with Britain’s OK! Magazine, recalling his conversations with doctors.

“They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor.’ All I could think was, ‘F–king hell!’ I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal,” Tom shared. “It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

Celebrities — including fellow The Wanted members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes — all rallied around Tom amid the news. In September 2021, the group announced that they would be reuniting to perform at Tom’s Inside My Head benefit concert, which was hosted at Royal Albert Hall. All proceeds from the event went to Stand Up to Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

Since he first shared the news of his brain tumor, Tom has often returned to social media with updates. In November 2021, the musician shared that the tumor is “under control” and stable.

“I’m sat here with tears in my eyes as I tell you,” he captioned a photo of his family, including kids Aurelia and Bodhi. “We’ve got my brain tumor under control. We had the results from my latest scan … and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE. Such a mix of emotions. We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey. Honestly, over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months.”

