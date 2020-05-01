Who remembers when The Wanted was all anyone ever talked about? Well, you guys might want to prepare yourselves because the British boyband just dropped a major hint that they’re reuniting — and fans are seriously freaking out over this!

The group — made up of Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes — sent fans into a frenzy when their official Facebook page updated their cover photo and profile picture on Thursday, April 30. Before that, their last activity on the page was in 2014.

For those who forgot, the band was formed all the way back in 2009, and they quickly took the world by storm. They released a bunch of epic bops over the years together, including “Glad You Came” and “Chasing The Sun,” and fans were pretty devastated when they announced they were taking an indefinite hiatus in 2014. At the time, rumors quickly started to spread about the reason behind their breakup, but according to Tom, Max was the one who decided it was time to put the band to an end.

“It was a shock. None of the rest of us had a clue. At the time it was difficult,” he shared. “There can be tension but we’re lads. There’ll be a lot of shouting, then it’s over and done with.”

He also admitted that One Direction‘s fame — who was popular around the same time — hindered their success.

“Deep down I think I knew we’d come to our sell-by date. For every manufactured boy band, there’s a shelf life,” the musician continued. “We were supposed to rival 1D but no one could touch them.”

The singer also told Digital Spy, “For The Wanted to try and compete against one of the biggest bands in the world — One Direction — it’s almost impossible. I don’t think any band out there can compete with them at the moment.”

Obviously, until the guys confirm the comeback themselves, it’s all speculation. But here’s to hoping they announce something soon!

