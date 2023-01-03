Is Liam Payne releasing his second solo album in 2023? The former One Direction member just teased new music in the upcoming year in a January 2023 Instagram post. Keep reading for everything we know about Liam’s second album.

Is Liam Payne Releasing New Music in 2023?

While celebrating the new year, Liam shared a new photo from his NYE celebration with girlfriend Kate Cassidy and teased new music in the new year. “Happy New Year … I hope 2023 brings you everything you ever wanted. Heck who knows maybe even some new music. Have a good one x,” he captioned his post.

This will be the first time Liam has released new music since August 2021, since he released his single “Sunshine” for the film Ron’s Gone Wrong.

On Liam Payne’s Second Album

The British crooner’s second album has been a long time coming, as he released his first album LP1 in December 2019. He spoke about debuting as a solo artist following his time in One Direction in an interview with Billboard in December 2019.

“This album has grown with me over the last two years — honestly, some of the hardest I’ve spent on this planet,” he said. “[LP1] is about my audience getting to know me.”

Liam continued, “It was about finding the right records; I’m a bit of a perfectionist, so that caused a lot of delays. Also, there was one day where I wasn’t very famous, and then there was a day where I suddenly became ultra-famous — and the transition of that is a bit of a headf–k, really. I never predicted that I was going to be part of the biggest boy band in the world, and that it would be a huge thing that would go on for many years and take my life in a completely different [direction].”

While LP1 had a mild reception, he has since spoken about wanting to “take a different [musical] path” in an interview with People in December 2020.

“I’m hoping to write some songs and rewrite my story a little bit, because I don’t think that I got it right yet,” he revealed. “The music I’ve been making has been a lot of fun for people, but they’re momentary songs, they’re not songs that made you think deeper thoughts about someone you really care about. I’ve really evaluated a lot about myself this year and I think I’m going to take a bit of a different path.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.