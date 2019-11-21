Don’t freak out One Direction fans, but Liam Payne just revealed that he would love to collaborate with former bandmate, Harry Styles. This past weekend, the 26-year-old “Stack It Up” singer chatted backstage with the Hits Radio Breakfast team at the Hits Live weekend in Manchester and revealed which 1D boy he would like to work with after hearing all their solo music.

“From the first song off his album, I feel like me and Harry could do a really cool song together,” the 26-year-old said. “There could be a good mix between the two things, because the first song was kind of funky, so I feel like we could break down into some sort of hip-hop R’n’B thing half way though, and have like a little mega mix.”

This came just after the 2019 BRIT Awards, back in February, when Liam confirmed that the band would be getting back together in 2020.

“Last time I said a date it was 2020 and we’re still not there yet so I’m just going to go with that and we will have to wait. Everyone’s enjoying doing their own thing,” he said.

For those who don’t know, One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus back in 2015 and since then, fans have been dying for the boys to release music together once again.

Unfortunately for Directioners, it looks like a reunion might not be in the near future after all. In October, 2019, Liam went back on his previous comment during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show and told fans One Direction wouldn’t actually be getting back together in 2020.

“Everybody outwardly in the press has said something but we haven’t really spoke as a collective together,” he said. “All I can say is, through album cycles and single cycles, I see everybody putting songs out at the moment, I don’t think for at least the next two years it’s going to happen.”

We’re still totally here for a Liam and Harry collaboration, though!

