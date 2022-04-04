Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are definitely not afraid of a little PDA. From red carpets to paparazzi sightings, the married couple pack on their PDA unapologetically for all of us to see.

The couple tied the knot back in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse after a three-month engagement which surprised Beliebers everywhere. They held a second, traditional ceremony with friends and family in South Carolina a year later.

Since tying the knot, the couple has been very vocal about their relationship in the public’s eye. In a Vogue interview in February 2019, they shared that they have had ups and downs and revealed they met with a marriage counselor. Justin explained that he’s the “emotionally unstable” one in the relationship and that he struggles “with finding peace,” but that Hailey helps balance him.

“Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need,” he said. “I’ve always wanted security — with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.” Cute!!

Since then, the couple have shared their struggles as a married couple openly while showering the other one with love on social media and red carpets. In November 2020, Justin took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday and shed light on their sweet relationship.

Part of the caption read, “I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever.”

And they’re not afraid to share how far their love for one another goes — from the Canadian singer’s hit “Yummy,” which is about the couple’s, ahem, bedroom life, to Justin sharing what the couple does all day with his wife after asked by a fan in 2020. He responded, “When I’m with my wife, we like to … You guys can guess what we do. It gets pretty crazy … that’s pretty much all we do.”

We're happy for the two lovebirds!

