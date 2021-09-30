Turning up the romance! Justin and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) rarely walk a red carpet together, but when they do, the couple makes major headlines.

The “Baby” singer and model have supported each other publicly since taking their relationship to the next level. Prior to their whirlwind engagement in July 2018, Justin and Hailey were close friends for years. They briefly dated in 2016 before calling it quits — the Canadian crooner, for his part, got back together with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez at the time. Eventually, Justin and Hailey reconciled their romance in summer 2018 and got married in September of that same year. At the time, they tied the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony. It wasn’t until their one-year anniversary, in September 2019, that the couple had a huge wedding surrounded by family and their famous friends.

“People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together,” Hailey clarified during a November 2020 episode of the “Pretty Big Deal” podcast. “Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out.”

And figure life out they did! While Justin and Hailey have both been pretty vocal about the trials and tribulations of marrying young, they’ve made it clear that there’s nothing but love between them.

“It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all. But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are,” Hailey explained to Vogue Italia in October 2020. “For a long time I couldn’t do it: I didn’t kiss him in public, I didn’t like the idea of ​​people watching us at certain moments. But I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide.”

When it comes to making public appearances together, Justin and Hailey have started to bring their love to red carpet events. While they don’t always attend major events together, when they do, it’s a huge deal. For example, the duo totally turned heads on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.

“I feel like the Met is always just a really cool night to celebrate fashion,” Hailey told Vogue at the September 2021 event. “Both of us love fashion and both of us love being able to get dressed up and being able to collaborate with cool designers.”

Scroll through our gallery to see all of Justin and Hailey’s red carpet appearances together over the years.

