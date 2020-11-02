He’s opening up! Justin Bieber pulled back the curtain and gave fans an inside look into his life over the past eight months in the YouTube documentary Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, which hit the video-sharing site on Friday, October 30.

Aside from chronicling his everyday activities throughout the coronavirus lockdown with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, the singer also got real about his career and reflected on past mental health issues.

“I had no idea that this life would take me by storm. I had no idea that I would just get sucked up by all of this stuff,” Justin said when candidly speaking about his whirlwind rise to fame, which was reflected in his recent “Lonely” music video.

Justin Bieber: Next Chapter is a follow up to the Seasons docuseries that the Canadian crooner released in January 2020. Since the beginning of the year, Justin seems to have changed dramatically and reflected on how the current state of the world has allowed him to heal mentally, spiritually and physically.

In honor of Next Chapter‘s release, J-14 decided to break down everything we learned from the documentary. Scroll through our gallery for an inside look at Justin’s life, including his music and relationship with Hailey.

