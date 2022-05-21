Sabrina Carpenter has a super tight-knit family! You might be shocked to learn that the Girl Meets World actress actually has three older sisters: Sarah, Cayla and Shannon.

Cayla is the oldest and also Sabrina’s only half-sister. She’s a hair stylist as well as a makeup artist and has even styled Sabrina’s very own blonde locks! Shannon is the second oldest and works as a dancer/choreographer, while Sarah is the closest in age to Sabrina and is a singer, too. We guess talent just oozes from the Carpenter fam!

Sabrina’s closest with Sarah, whose who’s closest in age and travels with the “Skinny Dipping” singer as her backup vocalist. “You know that person in your life that does just about everything you can think of?” is how Sabrina describes her sister’s job on the road. “I don’t know how long she’s going to want to hang around me – I’m quite annoying – but for now it’s working,” she told Refinery29 in August 2019.

The Pennsylvania native joked about a very relatable issue that only sisters can understand during an interview with Netflix. “My sister will post something on Instagram and she’s like wearing something of mine and I just want to be like, ‘Where’d you get that? That’s cute,'” she laughed. “Shannon, Cayla, Sarah, I love you guys so much. Please don’t steal my clothes.” LOL!

Sabrina also revealed how helpful her sisters have been in helping her bounce back after tough times. “Watching my older sisters be able to come back from things that weren’t easy for them, and especially my mom, I look at the way I am now, and I feel like a lot of it has to do with my childhood view and perception of things,” Sabrina explained to Style Caster in March 2022. So sweet!

Scroll through our gallery to find out more about Sabrina’s older sisters: Sarah, Cayla and Shannon.

