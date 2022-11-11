Nobody can drag them down! Harry Styles and Niall Horan may not be spotted together a lot since One Direction went on their 2015 hiatus, but the former band members are still close.

While the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner has become a worldwide sensation, his Irish pal has always been there to support. Fans have spotted Niall in the crowd of Harry’s concerts on multiple occasions. But that’s not the only clue that they’re still close.

Keep reading for all the details on where Harry and Niall’s friendship stands now.

Are Harry Styles and Niall Horan Still Friends?

Other than being seen in the crowd at Harry’s shows, Niall has actually praised the “As It Was” musician in various interviews since the band came to an end.

“We played quite a bit together out on tour for a bit of downtime,” Niall told Today’s Golfer in March 2021. “Harry Styles was a pretty keen player at the time and the golf course was somewhere to chill out for us.”

This interview came one month after eagle-eyed fans thought they saw Harry and Niall on a hike together. Some were convinced that photos from February 2021 showed them hanging out, but neither Harry nor Niall was identified.

What Has Niall Horan Said About Harry Styles?

Niall, for his part, has gushed over Harry in various interviews over the years. In 2020, the “Slow Hands” singer revealed that he only agreed to present at the BRIT Awards because Harry, for one, would be there.

“I was in rehearsals and they said do you want to present an award?” Niall recalled to CapitalFM at the time. “I was like well the boys are up for awards, you know Harry and Lewis [Capaldi], so I’ll come for a bit of moral support.”

That same year, the Heartbreak Weather musician said that Harry is “the same, bubbly character” that he always was, despite fame.

“Me and Harry have a similar taste in music, and similar mates. We live down the street from each other in London and L.A. and we went to an Eagles gig in London last summer,” Niall told RTE in February 2020. “Some people handle things differently. Me and Harry had a great time in the band but I’ve heard some of the boys saying they’ve struggled with it mentally but that’s life. I’ve always been a happy-go-lucky type person.”

