It’s always hard to say goodbye, just ask Nathan Kress. The 27-year-old actor took to social media on Sunday, November 24, and shared a heartfelt farewell to the Nickelodeon series Henry Danger.

As fans know, the long-running show — starring Jace Norman — has been a fan-favorite since it premiered back in 2014. Although he didn’t have an acting role in the series, Nathan has been a huge part of the show’s success having directed 10 episodes since 2015. From getting married to having a baby, he’s grown so much while working on Henry Danger so it’s no surprise that his goodbye message to fans and followers was heartfelt and emotional.

“5 years. A lot has changed,” he captioned the side-by-side photos featuring his wife, London Kress, and daughter Rosie. “Not just the fact that I can’t fit into those khakis any more… Congrats to the Henry Danger team on wrapping their fifth and final season, spanning a massive 120+ episodes. It’s been an honor and a privilege!”

London even took to her own Instagram and posted an adorable video of the couple alongside a caption congratulating her husband on a very successful five years.

“So proud of this guy for taking a brave, new leap into directing, 5 years ago…all while doing an amazing job at it!” she wrote. “He’s worked so hard to get mentoring from the vets, study the seasoned directors that he looks up to, & learn new creativity for himself, as his own director. Because of Nathan’s hard work & (especially) the people who have blessed us with this job in the first place, there has been a huge range of gifts…Thank you for getting us there, family of [Henry Danger] & [Nickelodeon]. You’ve been the hugest BLESSING to our family. Congratulations, Henry Danger, on an amazing 5 seasons. That’s a picture wrap!”

Although there’s no official date for the series’ finale just yet, fans can check out new episodes on Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon.

