Appa, yip yip! A live-action TV series for Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to hit Netflix soon! Keep reading to discover everything we know about the beloved series turned live adaptation.

Based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon of the same name, Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, who is described as a “fearless and fun-loving 12-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world,” according to Deadline. “An airbending prodigy, Aang is a reluctant hero, struggling to deal with the burden of his duties while still holding on to his adventurous and playful nature.”

Kiawentiio Tarbell will play Katara, a water-bender, Ian Ousley is set to play her brother Sokka and Dallas Liu will play Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation. This will be the second time the show has tried for a live-action version of the beloved animated series, as it first premiered as a movie in 2009 — and tanked.

Albert Kim is serving as the series showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Albert famously joined the series after the original series creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, left the production on not-so-great terms with Netflix, though we’ll likely never truly know what happened. However, if you’re still interested in watching a version that upholds the original creators, three new films are in the works through Avatar Studios, with Michael and Bryan at the wheel. The first movie is directed by Lauren Montgomery and is slated for a theatrical release in the near future.

As for the Netflix series, it’s unclear when it’s set to be released but the series has officially finished filming as of June 2022.

“A live-action version would establish a new benchmark in representation and bring in a whole new generation of fans,” Albert wrote of the adaptation. “This was a chance to showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people. Not just in a cartoon, but in a world that truly exists, very similar to the one we live in.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the Netflix live-action series for Avatar: The Last Airbender.

