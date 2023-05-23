Water, earth, fire and air! Avatar: The Last Airbender still holds up as one of the most beautiful animation series of all time, period. The show, which followed the story of nations that could “bend” different elements, ran on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. Keep reading to see what the original voice actors behind the OG show are up to now!

ICYMI, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the journey of Avatar Aang, a young airbender who must master all four elements to save the world from the invading Fire Nation threat.

Dante Basco voiced the fire nation’s exile prince, named Zuko, whose entire purpose is to find the Avatar in order to restore his honor with his father, firelord Ozai.

“Zuko is definitely a special character in my career and I never would’ve guessed it as I signed on to do this animated show for Nickelodeon,” Dante told Caam in 2022. “I thought it would be a fun thing to do and it was a fun thing to do, and I didn’t know back then it’d be a character that I will be remembered for, for sure.”

Along with Dante, other voice actors included Zach Tyler Eisen as Avatar Aang, Jack De Sena as Sokka, Mae Whitman as Katara, Michaela Jill Murphy as Toph and Grey DeLisle as Azula.

“When you stumble upon some of these iconic characters, and I’ve been fortunate to have a few in my resume, it’s magical,” Dante continued. “I have no idea. I can’t even explain it. I don’t know going into it that these characters are going to be beloved like this and then all these years later for fans to really kind of gravitate towards. Really, these certain characters impact their lives. I’m really just in awe of it sometimes.”

Since the show’s end, there have been multiple different renditions, reboots and live adaptations. The first being the 2010 live-action film that premiered in theatres and another being an upcoming Netflix live-adaptation of the series. The latter was originally in the works with the original Avatar: The Last Airbender creators, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino. However, the two exited the project early on production and began work on their own live-action adaptation under their new production company called Avatar Studios.

Scroll through the gallery below to uncover what the original cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender are up to now.

