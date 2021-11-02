Following the birth of their son, KJ Apa and Clara Berry have given fans a glimpse at their life as first-time parents with Sasha Vai Keneti Apa. With adorable photos shared by both parents, fans of the Riverdale star and model can’t wait to watch as their baby boy grows up!

“Before you have a child of your own, you have all these voices telling you what it’s going to be like and how your life is going to change,” KJ recalled during an October 2021 interview with NME. “And definitely I was scared. I don’t think you’re normal if you don’t have a little bit of fear going into such a huge, monumental time in your life. But as soon as I saw him and I saw [Clara] do what she did, everything kind of fell into place. All my questions were answered.”

The couple announced in May 2021 that they were gearing up to welcome a baby. At the time, KJ shared a photo of Clara’s growing baby bump. She posted a similar photo, and the A Dog’s Purpose star commented, “She’s pregnant btw.”

Their pregnancy came over a year after they took their relationship public in February 2020. At the time, the New Zealand native uploaded a since-deleted photo of him and Clara to Instagram alongside a caption that read, “Coup de foudre,” which translates to “love at first sight.”

“I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life, other than the fact that I want to be a father,” KJ revealed to Men’s Health Australia in April 2021, nearly a month before their pregnancy news was announced. “It’s a lonely place, this industry. Human interactions are no longer the same for me. I’m searching. I’m searching for genuine relationships with people who genuinely care about me and who I care about, not because of who I am or who they are.”

Then, in September 2021, Clara shared that she and KJ had welcomed a baby boy.

“He is a perfect perfection,” she captioned an Instagram post. “I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

KJ, for his part, updated fans in his own social media video, saying, “It was crazy, actually, [my album CLOCKS] was released, randomly, the day my son was born. … He’s doing good, Clara’s doing good.”

