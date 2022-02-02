Road to recovery. Alli Simpson has offered fans an update on her “broken neck” after first sharing the details of her pool diving injury in January 2022.

“Today marks 1 month in the neck brace,” the Australian influencer shared via Instagram in early February 2022. “Can’t say the road has been easy … I think I’ve cried enough tears to fill up the pool I dove into!! Not only sad tears but happy ones too — as I constantly remind myself how blessed I am that it wasn’t worse⁣ x.”

Alli went on to explain that, although she found out that she had a “broken neck” on New Year’s Eve, her pool diving accident actually happened in October 2021. “Therefore, I was living my day-to-day life with a broken neck for 3 months having absolutely no idea,” she shared via Instagram alongside photos and videos of her recovery process thus far.

When she initially shared her injury with fans, she noted that she was “lucky to be alive” after the incident.

“Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye. … for me, 2022 is not off to a great start. A broken neck (plus a positive covid test),” Alli wrote in January 2022, alongside a series of photos of her wearing a neck brace that appeared to be taken in a hospital. “Long story short — I dove into a shallow pool headfirst & hit my head on the bottom … on New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1). I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon⁣.”

At the time, Alli explained that “no immediate surgery was required” but she would be wearing a neck brace “for the next four months.”

She added, “The way I see it, four months is a drop in the ocean when it comes to the rest of my happy & healthy life. … As you can imagine, I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since.”

In the social media post shared one month after receiving her neck brace, Alli thanked her family and friends for their ongoing support. “Thank you to everyone that has supported & helped me on this journey over the past month & since the beginning,” she wrote.

“I don’t have words to thank you,” Alli added. “You know who you are.”

Scroll through our gallery for a timeline of Alli’s injury and recovery process.

