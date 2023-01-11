He’s not just a singer anymore! Cody Simpson went from Hollywood heartthrob during the early days of his fame to becoming a professional swimmer. Not to mention, the “Surfboard” musician has changed a lot over the years. However, music is still on his mind.

“I’ll be ready to go back to it when I’m done swimming,” Cody told Australia’s Channel 7 in February 2022. “I knew that I’d be just putting it on the side for a while, while I came back to the sport. I remember just pretty much working 365 days a year from the age of 14, but just loving every minute of it and will continue to long after I finish swimming. I’ll definitely be getting back on tour once this is all done.”

He made his debut as an Australian Swimmer at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which kicked off in July 2022.

Other than his music and swimming careers, Cody is actually a budding fashion designer as well. He launched his Prince Neptune clothing line in August 2022.

“I’ve been working on for a few years now actually. I initially conceived of it probably two years ago, in 2020,” the Australia native told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “I started working in fashion with brands and going to shows and doing things like that not long before COVID. I was meeting designers and doing all kinds of things and just developed an understanding and appreciation for them in an artistic and also a business sense.”

Of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic, things went on hold, but Cody allowed the time to create the “vision” for the brand.

“We have the intention of diversifying it and broadening out into many different kinds of clothing and products,” the “Pretty Brown Eyes” singer shared. “But we’re starting simple, starting small, but have very big dreams. So I suppose we’re just inviting people to come along from the beginning onwards and seeing where we take it.”

From the sound of it, Cody has his work cut out for him when it comes to projects in the future — from music to fashion, he’s doing it all! Scroll through our gallery to see Cody’s total transformation over the years.

