Is Taylor Swift‘s new song “My Tears Ricochet” about Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta? Some fans think it is, so we decided to investigate!

For those who missed it, the singer shocked the entire world on Thursday, July 23, when she announced that she would be dropping a surprise album at midnight. And ever since Folklore — which had 16 new tracks on it — came out, fans have had it on repeat!

But since Taylor is, like, the queen of putting hidden messages into her songs and dropping clues about who inspired them in her lyrics and videos, fans quickly started scouring the new LP for some Easter eggs! And in “My Tears Ricochet,” they quickly started to notice a few alleged references to her longtime feud with the music moguls and her former record label, Big Machine Records.

For those who missed it, back in June 2019, Scooter — who manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and more — bought the record label which the “Lover” songstress used to be signed to from her old manager, Scott. That means he acquired the rights to all of her old music, and Taylor was definitely not happy about it. At the time, she posted a lengthy note to her Tumblr page, claiming that she was completely blindsided by the news. She also accused the 38-year-old and his clients of “incessant, manipulative bullying,” and explained that she was “sad and grossed out” by the announcement.

In the new song, the blonde beauty sings about someone putting her through “Hell,” and a lot of people think she is referring to the situation.

“Even on my worst day, did I deserve, babe / All the hell you gave me? / ‘Cause I loved you, I swear I loved you / ‘Til my dying day,” the lyrics read. “I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace / And you’re the hero flying around, saving face / And if I’m dead to you, why are you at the wake? / Cursing my name, wishing I stayed / Look at how my tears ricochet.”

“We gather stones, never knowing what they’ll mean / Some to throw, some to make a diamond ring / You know I didn’t want to have to haunt you / But what a ghostly scene / You wear the same jewels that I gave you / As you bury me,” the track continues, seemingly referring to her old songs.

At one point, the 30-year-old even mentions her “Stolen lullabies” in the song. She also sings about being able to “go anywhere, just not home,” and many fans think that she is talking about the fact that she could have signed with any record label except for the one that helped launch her career.

“And I can go anywhere I want / Anywhere I want, just not home / And you can aim for my heart, go for blood

But you would still miss me in your bones / And I still talk to you (When I’m screaming at the sky) / And when you can’t sleep at night (You hear my stolen lullabies),” the final verse of the song reads. “I didn’t have it in myself to go with grace / And so the battleships will sink beneath the waves / You had to kill me, but it killed you just the same / Cursing my name, wishing I stayed / You turned into your worst fears / And you’re tossing out blame, drunk on this pain / Crossing out the good years / And you’re cursing my name, wishing I stayed / Look at how my tears ricochet.”

Obviously, until Taylor confirms it herself, it’s all speculation, but it definitely seems suspicious to us!

