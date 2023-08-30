The Dream Academy is coming! HYBE (a.k.a. BTS’ music company) x Geffen will form their first global girl group, with a Netflix documentary team following the entire debut process. The series, which will premiere sometime in 2024, will follow 20 girls from all around the world competing for a spot in the one-of-a-kind group.

Fans got a first look at the upcoming competition when The Dream Academy‘s official trailer dropped in August 2023.

Keep reading for details on The Dream Academy.

What Is ‘The Dream Academy’?

The Dream Academy is the name of the upcoming audition competition program, where the 20 contestants will participate in the training and debut process. Fans can follow along on their journeys on YouTube, beginning on September 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite members via Weverse and TikTok, playing a crucial role throughout the entire competition.

The final members of the group will be selected and the name of the group will be revealed at the live finale on November 17, 2023.

What Is ‘The Dream Academy’ Netflix Series?

Behind the scenes, a Netflix documentary crew will be filming the entire debut process, with a release date being projected for 2024. Other details of the docuseries, such as its title, are being kept under wraps for now.

The Dream Academy will mark the first time a major U.S. record label and a K-pop entertainment leader have “combined their expertise in artist discovery, and music production to assemble, develop, and introduce an international girl group unlike any other,” according to a press release.

The diverse group of young women competing for a spot in the girl group were selected from more than 120,000 submissions after HYBE and Geffen announced the joint venture — HYBE x Geffen Global Girl Group Audition — in November 2021.

“I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while,” HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk said in a press release. “To do this I believed we needed a capable partner. When I met [Geffen CEO and Chairman] John [Janick], from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively. I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-Pop universe.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.