One of the Selena’s biggest supporters — and friends — is, of course, Taylor Swift. The two have been best friends for over a decade and often praise one another via social media and interviews.

In a 2018 interview with WSJ Magazine, Taylor reflected on how the two stars clicked instantly. “There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” she began. “I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

“We both went through s–t at the same time,” Selena added. “She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.”

During a 2017 interview with KIIS FM UK, the Disney Channel alum opened up about how she and the Grammy winner met.

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” Gomez told the hosts, referring to her relationship with Nick Jonas and Taylor’s with Joe Jonas. “It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked,” she added. “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

Another celeb who is a big Selena fan is Dylan O’Brien — who is now one of Taylor’s closest friends since starring in her All Too Well short film in 2021!

Back in 2010, the Maze Runner actor admitted that the songstress was his celebrity crush. “I love Selena Gomez more than a lot of things,” he once admitted in an interview from his Teen Wolf days.

A few years after publicly declaring his love for the Disney Channel alum, Dylan spoke to J-14 on how he hasn’t been able to live it down since. “I kinda have no freedom now [on] changing my celebrity crush at all,” he told J-14. “Because four years ago I said this, and it’ll follow me, I think, until I die. I think I’m done with celebrity crush names because it kind of just follows me around.”

