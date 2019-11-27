On Tuesday, November 26, Camila Cabello revealed her darkest secret. During an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Greg James, the 22-year-old and the host recounted the story of when they both visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — Prince William and Kate Middleton — at Kensington Palace in October. The “Señorita” singer revealed that while at the palace, she stole a pencil.

“I’m sorry William, I’m sorry Kate,” she said after admitting she took a pencil from the palace after Greg dared her to steal something. “You can’t not do a triple doggy dare. If there’s anything I’ve learned in my life, it’s that. So I did it and then you called me out to one of the palace people. You were like ‘she stole a pencil’ and I was like ‘oh my God,’ so I put it in my mom’s purse and my mom was like ‘no we have to give it back, we have to give back the pencil.’ I was like ‘no, he triple doggy dared me, I have to take the pencil.’ So, I still have it.”

"I am sorry William and I am sorry Kate" 😂 @KensingtonRoyal@GregJames may have got @Camila_Cabello into a bit of trouble at the Palace 👀 pic.twitter.com/aKArMdD04H — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 26, 2019

That’s not even the best part! Once William and Kate caught wind of this, the royal couple took to Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account and responded in the most hilarious way possible: with the eyes watching emoji. Watch out Camila, The Palace is always watching!

For those who missed it, the singer was invited to Kensington Palace to help honor the BBC Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019. The group of ten finalists met the singer, along with the Duke and Duchess, and were praised for their “inspirational work and their dedication to helping others.”

“I was so honored to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero finalists with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” Camila told BBC. “Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational!”

