He’s not holding back! Max Ehrich revealed that he’s “afraid to love” in his newly released single, “Afraid,” after splitting with fiancée Demi Lovato. The soap star, 29, released the ballad on Friday, October 16, and announced to fans via Instagram that it comes “from the bottom of my hopeful romantic heart.”

Throughout the three-minute song, Max sings to a romantic partner about not wanting to “lose” or “disappoint” them.

“I’m afraid to give up my heart / I’m afraid to be overthrown / I’m afraid / afraid to be alone,” the lyrics read. “Afraid afraid afraid of losing / Afraid of bruising / Don’t want another big hole in my heart.”

The song’s release comes almost one month after Max and the former Disney Channel star, 28, called off their engagement after two months on September 24. A source close to the songstress told Us Weekly that the relationship ended, confirming the breakup. The actor claimed that he learned about their split “through a tabloid” on September 26. Then, two days later, he seemingly confirmed via Instagram Stories that their breakup was final. Following the split, Demi released her own song on September 30 called “Still Have Me.”

“I don’t have much but at least I still have me,” the Sonny With a Chance alum sings on the track. After her song’s release, Max responded during an Instagram Live on October 1.

“I was in love. The whole world should freakin’ know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used,” Max said in a clip reposted by fans that went viral. “But I hope the song is number one, because you know what, if that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it. I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.”

He has since told fans that he’s “so single” following the breakup, but was spotted cozying up to American Idol alum Sonika Vaid in a photo Max uploaded to Instagram on October 13.

Rumors first started swirling that Max and Demi were more than friends in March after they were spotted out together and left flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. They first publicly revealed their relationship in May, after months of speculation, while sharing a smooch during Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s “Stuck With U” music video. Two months later, on July 23, the couple took to social media and announced their engagement.

Both Demi and Max have since removed every photo of each other from their Instagram accounts. Sources have also told Us Weekly that Demi is feeling a “sense of relief” after their split.

