Former Disney Channel stars Kyle Massey and Roshon Fegan are showing Max Ehrich major support following his split from Demi Lovato.

The soap star, 29, uploaded an Instagram post and announced to fans that he was turning his comments back on and asking followers to unfollow him if they had nothing nice to say.

“I’m turning the comments back on. I’m done letting toxic fandom cancel culture prevent me from living life to the fullest,” Max captioned the selfie uploaded on Sunday, October 11. “I’m only human and have emotions. Try to find it in your heart to have compassion. If you have nothing kind to say — UNFOLLOW ME.”

The actor then took to his Instagram Stories and shared comments he received from the former Shake It Up alum and the Cory in the House actor.

“It is what it is. You my bro [for] life. Keep rockin,” Roshon wrote. Kyle added, “Love you buddy @maxehrich, relationships suck. You know the team [is going to] stick with you regardless.”

It was first reported that Demi, 28, and Max had split, calling off their two-month engagement, on September 24. A source close to the songstress told Us Weekly that the relationship ended, confirming the breakup. The actor claimed that he learned about their split “through a tabloid” on September 26. Then, two days later, he seemingly confirmed via Instagram Stories that their breakup was final. Now, Max is opening up about his current relationship status.

After Roshon commented on the High School Musical 3 star’s Instagram post, the pair went to the studio together, according to Max’s Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 11. In one snap, he posed alongside Roshon and Ashton Locklear, adding the caption, “I’m so single lol.”

Rumors first started swirling that Max and Demi were more than friends in March after they were spotted out together and left flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. They first publicly revealed their relationship in May, after months of speculation, while sharing a smooch during Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s “Stuck With U” music video. Two months later, on July 23, the couple took to social media and announced their engagement.

Both Demi and Max have since removed every photo of each other from their Instagram accounts. Sources have also told Us Weekly that the Sonny With a Chance alum is feeling a “sense of relief” after their split.

