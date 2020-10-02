Not holding back. Max Ehrich slammed ex-fiancée Demi Lovato during an Instagram Live on Thursday, October 1, and claimed that she “used” him during their relationship.

“It’s just the craziest thing. This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience, ever. Because no person deserves to feel this way,” the actor, 29, said, according to videos fans reposted online.

Max went on to reference Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s 2018 engagement and subsequent breakup five months later.

“Pete Davidson didn’t deserve to feel this way. Do you think he wrote that text to Mac Miller?” he said. “Open your eyes. It’s a calculated PR stunt, but my team is going to hate me for saying any of this.”

He also spoke out about Demi’s new single, “Still Have Me,” which dropped on Wednesday, September 30 — almost a week after their split — and features lyrics like, “I don’t have much but at least I still have me.”

“I was in love. The whole world should freakin’ know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used,” Max said in another video going viral. “But I hope the song is number one, because you know what, if that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it. I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.”

News first broke that Demi, 28, and Max had called off their engagement after two months on September 24.

“The relationship has ended,” a source told Us Weekly, confirming their split.

The actor claimed that he learned about their split “through a tabloid” on Saturday, September 26. Then, two days later, he seemingly confirmed via Instagram Stories that their breakup was final.

“One chapter finally closed this [a.m.],” Max wrote on Monday, September 28. “And now I turn the page.”

Rumors first started swirling that Max and Demi were more than friends in March after they were spotted out together and left flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. They first publicly revealed their relationship in May, after months of speculation, while sharing a smooch during Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s “Stuck With U” music video. Two months later, on July 23, the couple took to social media and announced their engagement.

Both Demi and Max have since removed every photo of each other from their Instagram accounts. Sources have also told Us Weekly that the Sonny With a Chance alum is feeling a “sense of relief” after their split.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too,” Demi wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside photos from the romantic proposal. “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.