Demi Lovato is finally back and reclaiming her throne! The singer-songwriter’s latest album HOLY FVCK was released on August 19 — and it might just be her greatest, and most honest, work to date. Keep reading to see our full album breakdown of HOLY FVCK.

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” Demi stated in an Instagram post prior to the album’s release. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

This is the Disney Channel star’s first comeback since her last album released in April of last year called Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over. In a July 2022 interview with Audacy Check In, Demi spoke on how far away they feel from their last album. “When I look back at the last album I made, it’s not that I’m not proud of it, it’s just I don’t know who that person was,” she explained.

“Everything that I write about comes from personal experiences, and I had gone through a rough time last year,” Demi explained to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “And I went back to treatment, and when I came out, I had all of this unresolved trauma that I hadn’t dealt with or that I started to deal with in treatment. And then when I came out, I was like, ‘It’s okay to be angry and feel those things.’”

They continued, “So when I was making the album, in the first week, I had a lot of anger, and I think it showed in a lot of the songs, ‘Freak’, ‘Heaven,’ ‘Eat Me.’ I had anger, and then towards the rest of the album, I started making songs that were really empowered in my sexuality. And then towards the end, you’ve got love songs.

Scroll through our gallery for HOLY FVCK’s complete album breakdown, song by song.

