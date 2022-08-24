Reflecting on their Disney Channel days. Demi Lovato shared secrets about her time on the network with “Call Her Daddy” host Alexandra Cooper during the tell-all interview released on Tuesday, August 23.

When looking back at their claim to fame, Demi, 30, explained that they were on Disney Channel during its “golden era.” While the singer had a few auditions for various shows prior to actually getting their roles, Demi knew that once she was cast on Sonny With a Chance and in Camp Rock, “my life was about to change.”

From that point on, the “Don’t Forget” singer joked that she became the relatable Disney star because of “the Camp Rock bangs.” While Demi didn’t have negative things to say about her time on the network, she did speak candidly about the pressure that they felt.

Disney had “expectations on you to be a role model,” Demi explained. They noted that parties with red cups were a big no for the stars. Throughout the height of their fame, Demi and the other young adults on the network “lived in fear” of their scandals being shared online.

“If something happened, there would be conversations,” The “Skyscraper” musician recalled. “That pressure of ‘you are replaceable’ was always there.”

Prior to their “Call Her Daddy” appearance, Demi spoke of their Disney Channel experience during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar from March 2020.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities that I got. Do I wish that I’d had more downtime? Yes. I think when you are a teenager and you’re given your big break, you’ll do anything to make it happen,” they shared at the time. “I do feel that a lot of the way some of my life was handled and lived led to me kind of having a bit of a downfall, just because I was so overworked and I wasn’t dedicating enough time to my mental health or my personal life.”

The topic of having a huge workload was also addressed during the HOLY FVCK musician‘s “Call Her Daddy” interview. Demi reflected on what it was like during her teen years and recalled crying at one point because of how tired they were.

Scroll through our gallery to read Demi’s bombshell quotes about their Disney Channel days.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.