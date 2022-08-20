Demi Lovato has served so many looks throughout her time in the spotlight. From her Disney days of long brown hair and bangs to a shaved head to a mullet, she’s truly done it all! Keep reading to see all the times the singer-songwriter changed up her hair.

“I think it was when Billie started wearing the baggy clothes, that was the first time I was like, I don’t have to be the super-sexy sexualized pop star,” Demi said in an interview with the New York Times in March 2021. The realization raised doubts about whether Demi could live up to pop superstardom without that sexy image. “If I’m not the sexualized pop star with a big voice, then what am I?” she recalled asking herself.

Soon, she was able to embrace both sides of herself. “I embraced the balance of both masculine and feminine parts of me. And I do feel in control more so than I’ve ever felt in my life,” she revealed. After wearing an array of wigs Demi explained that cutting their hair was the first step to embracing her true self, as she cut it into a short bob at the time. “I’m still on a journey to finding myself and this haircut was just one step of the process,” she added.

“My fans react when I color my hair,” Demi explained in a Glamour interview from March 2021. “If they didn’t like it, I saw it. It reignited that fear inside of me of being who I really am,”Demi said about the reaction to her beauty experimentation.

In February 2021, Demi opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about using her hair as a shield in the past. “I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair,” she explained. I’ve talked a lot about my past being in recovery from an eating disorder, and I used to use my hair to hide behind. It would cover my body. So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, ‘What is something I’ve been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?’ It was that and … yeah, I just feel more myself now.” We love to hear it!

Scroll through our gallery to see Demi’s complete hair transformation throughout the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.