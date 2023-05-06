Elle and Dakota Fanning might be one of the most iconic sibling duos in Hollywood, period. The sisters both started acting when they were kids, and have grown so much in their careers and in their personal relationship. Often gushing over one another in interviews and social media posts, keep reading to see the sisters’ cutest moments and interactions.

Both Dakota and Elle have an impressive Hollywood repertoire. Dakota’s acting credits begin back to her days as a child actress, including War of the Worlds, Uptown Girls, Charlotte’s Web and The Secret Life of Bees. Elle is no stranger to the camera, either. Like her older sister, she has been acting since a young age, even playing younger versions of her sister’s character in I Am Sam and the Taken miniseries.

She’s since gone on to have a steady career as a model and actress, with memorable roles in Super 8, Maleficent, We Bought a Zoo, The Beguiled and The Great.

Dakota described her and her sister’s “special bond” during an interview with Shape for their July/August 2019 issue.

“My sister, Elle, and I are really close,” Dakota gushed to the outlet. “We always have been. We’re very different, but we’re very connected. We don’t talk every day, but we don’t have to. We just have that special bond.”

“There’s no one I want to succeed more in this business than my sister, and I know she wants the same for me,” Dakota added.

For her part, Elle posted a touching tribute to her older sister for her birthday via Instagram in February 2023.

“It’s that time of February again. My beautiful sister’s birthday. And the last of its kind … 29th year! Wish we were celebrating at Mars 2112 tonight, partying with your own kind but, alas, you will have to put up with the mere mortals for now, HACKS included,” she wrote alongside photos of her sibling in some chaotic situations, such as the two posing with someone dressed like an alien. “We had a moment last year, sitting on the couch and we looked at each other and you said, ‘thank god I have a sister.’ I wouldn’t be able to do life without you, Cody! I love you.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Elle and Dakota’s cutest sister moments and interactions over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.