Moving on! Zayn Malik‘s ex-girlfriends had nothing bad to say about his relationship with Gigi Hadid over the years. Some of the One Direction alum’s former flames have gotten real about his tumultuous romance with the model.

Enrica Petrongari — whom Zayn was romantically linked to in 2018 despite never confirming rumors — revealed in November 2021 that he “seemed happy” with Gigi.

“He texted me months ago saying he was happy about his new life and his daughter [Khai]. He always talked very well about Gigi, so, it’s weird,” Enrica told In Touch. “We texted each other as friends, but no, we haven’t had physical contact.”

Enrica’s comments came amid news that Zayn and Gigi had split in October 2021 after an incident involving the model’s mom, Yolanda Hadid. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star alleged that Zayn “struck” her, which he has adamantly denied.

The “Pillowtalk” singer pleaded no contest to four counts of summary harassment following the incident, which occurred in September 2021. Zayn was fined, put on 360 days of probation (90 for each count), was ordered to stay away from Yolanda and complete anger management classes and a domestic violence program.

At the time, Us Weekly confirmed that Zayn and Gigi had broken up amid the ongoing drama. A source told the publication that the pair “silently separated,” noting “they’d been having problems for a while.”

Gigi and Zayn first started dating in 2015, and experienced some ups and downs during their long-term love. After three years together, their first split occurred in March 2018. Shortly thereafter, they rekindled their relationship and split again in January 2019. A year later, news broke in January 2020 that they had reunited once again. Months later, Gigi announced that she and Zayn were gearing up to welcome their first child together.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2020.

Gigi gave birth to Khai in September 2020. Since then, she has given fans a glimpse into her and Zayn’s life as first-time parents via social media, despite their decision to keep Khai’s face off social media. “I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way,” Gigi shared during an interview with Vogue in the March 2021 issue.

Amid Gigi and Zayn’s romance, a few of the Nobody Is Listening singer’s exes have publicly spoken out. Scroll through our gallery to see what they’ve said over the years.

