Longtime besties! The public found out about Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift‘s friendship in 2014 after they were photographed together at a party in Los Angeles, and the pair has been gushing over each other ever since.

“As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you,” Taylor told Harper’s Bazaar of the model in May 2017. “Gigi’s number one rule is to treat people the way she’d want to be treated. She’s on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are and actually listens to their response. She is an innately kind and inclusive person.”

Of course, Gigi has shared similar things about the “Bad Blood” singer, especially after having starred in the 2015 music video for that particular song from Taylor’s 1989 album. In fact, Gigi even got a chance to join Taylor on stage when she performed in Detroit, Michigan, that same year.

Over the years, Gigi has been spotted supporting her bestie with various appearances at Taylor’s star-studded parties, including the infamous 4th of July bash from 2016. There were also photos of Gigi attending Taylor’s 2016 Halloween party and her 2018 New Year’s Eve party.

Perhaps the most iconic moment of Taylor and Gigi’s friendship came when the Next in Fashion host gushed over the singer’s Era’s Tour.

“I’ll make it to a few. I try to make it to as many as I can,” Gigi told E! News in March 2023. “I like to boogie, so I’m usually in jeans and T-shirt. I’ll rep some Taylor merch if I get some.”

She added, “I’m a psychopath at a Taylor show. I go nuts. I’m not cool at all. I’m like the most embarrassing friend.”

Fans have since shared multiple videos on social media of Gigi going, as she warned us, absolutely insane while supporting Taylor onstage.

From Instagram posts to sweet interview quotes and even one epic baby gift, Taylor and Gigi’s friendship will definitely stand the test of time. Scroll through our gallery for a full timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.