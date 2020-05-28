Some Taylor Swift fans are not happy with the Burger King after they made a joke about the singer online on Wednesday, May 27. Yep, Swifties have attempted to cancel the fast food company and even got “#BurgerKingIsOverParty” to trend on Twitter, after they seemingly dissed the pop star.

So it all started when a fan asked the burger-making restaurant chain what their favorite song by the “Lover” songstress was.

“The one about her ex,” Burger King replied, seemingly referring to the fact that Taylor dated a lot of famous faces in the past, and tends to write about her relationships in her lyrics.

They later took down their response, but it was quickly screenshotted and reposted by tons of fans.

“Swifties trying cancel Burger King with every account they have #BurgerKingIsOverParty,” one fan wrote, alongside a video of someone using multiple phones at once.

“No tea, no shade, just fact #BurgerKingIsOverParty,” another fan captioned a photo that claimed Wendy’s was better than Burger King.

“I knew Burger King was trouble when I walked in #BurgerKingIsOverParty,” another fan tweeted. A fourth fan shared a video montage of the 30-year-old on the red carpet and on stage, which they captioned, “Just arrived at the party #BurgerKingIsOverParty.”

The company then responded to the backlash by writing, “Let’s shake it off. Celebrate #BurgerKingIsOverParty with the $3 shake and fries deal in the app.”

Wendy’s even got involved in the drama, when they tweeted that their favorite Taylor song was “I Knew You Were Trouble!”

LOL. We wonder what McDonald’s has to say about this. As fans know, the Burger King drama came just days after the blonde beauty shared a mysterious new cover of her song “Look What You Made Me Do.” Some people started to speculate that she shaded Scooter Braun with it, after they noticed that the name Nils Sjöberg was credited as a producer for the cover. For those who forgot, Nils was the pseudonym Taylor used when she cowrote the Calvin Harris song “This Is What You Came For.”

