Songstress Taylor Swift just made one of her biggest fan’s dreams come true with a personalized gift! For those who missed it, 11-year-old Emerson Weber wrote a heartfelt thank you note to her mailman in Sioux Falls, SD, for his continued service during the current coronavirus pandemic. After the mailman, named Doug (as per her dad’s Twitter account), shared Emerson’s sweet note with other USPS workers, the fifth graders started corresponding with other USPS workers who showed their appreciation for her sweet gesture.

According to her father’s Twitter posts about the entire situation, there’s one thing Emerson included in every letter she sent — a reference to one of Taylor’s songs. After the singer caught wind of this, she decided to send the young fan a pretty epic care package filled with all the letter-writing supplies she might need.

“The past couple days have been beyond our wildest dreams, but today was a fairytale,” Emerson’s dad wrote in a Twitter thread, after they received the box from Taylor herself. “I’m not sure I can fully capture what we just experienced, but I’ll do my best. …Ready for it?”

The past couple days have been beyond our wildest dreams, but today was a fairytale. I’m not sure I can fully capture what we just experienced, but I’ll do my best. …ready for it?#sincerelyemerson pic.twitter.com/CdFbGsN7oO — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

He continued and explained they didn’t think much of the package until opening the box and finding a tag that read, “To Em. From Tay.”

“After a deep breath, we all sat down on the living room floor and opened the box,” he said. “The first thing that hit us as Em began to unwrap the package was the smell of ‘what happiness smells like,’ according to Emerson. And, the smell of happiness fills the room, my friends, and lingers for hours.”

The first thing that hit us as Em began to unwrap the package was the smell of “what happiness smells like,” according to Emerson. And, the smell of happiness fills the room, my friends, and lingers for hours. pic.twitter.com/4d9BDNhcQP — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

Inside the expertly wrapped gift was a handwritten letter from Taylor along with “one of my favorite letter writing tools — wax seals to seal envelopes” and a few merch items for Emerson.

“We’re a puddle of tears over here. And, it has nothing to do with Taylor’s celebrity. It has everything to do with her humanity,” Emerson’s dad concluded. “Inexplicably, she sees Em. She sees her beauty. She sees her heart. She sees the real her.”

