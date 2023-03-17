Is Taylor Swift low-key thanking Joe Alwyn‘s exes? Fans think so! The songstress dropped an unreleased track titled “All of the Girls You Loved Before” on Friday, March 17, and the lyrics are pretty telling.

“Every dead-end street led you straight to me / Now you’re all I need, I’m so thankful for,” Taylor, 33, sings on the track. “All of the girls you loved before / But I love you more.”

Is Taylor Swift’s ‘All of the Girls You Loved Before’ About Joe Alwyn?

By now, it’s no secret that Taylor won’t reveal who her songs are about. However, with some expertly placed Easter eggs, fans are convinced that her recently released tune is an ode to all the past girls who broke her current man’s heart.

“Your past and mine are parallel lines / Stars all aligned and they intertwined,” the lyrics read. “And taught you / The way you call me ‘baby’ / Treat me like a lady.”

Are There Any Easter Eggs In ‘All of the Girls You Loved Before’?

Of course, there are! Taylor seemingly makes a subtle nod to one of her most sung about relationships by appearing to reference another lyric from “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”

At one point in “All of the Girls You Loved Before,” Taylor sings, “Cryin’ in the bathroom for some dude / Whose name I cannot remember now.”

When she released the highly anticipated “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” along with Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021, there was an added line of lyrics reading, “Not weepin’ in a party bathroom / Some actress askin’ me what happened, you.”

While Taylor has yet to confirm this, it appears these two lines might be connected. As fans know, these aren’t the only songs in which she references crying in a bathroom. “The Moment I Knew” and “New Romantics” also reference bathroom tears.

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Engaged?

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer and British star first started dating in 2016, and have kept things under wraps since then. Multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style in February 2022 that the pair had gotten engaged. While engagement rumors have been circulating about the pair for years, they have yet to speak publicly about any possible nuptials.

That being said, Taylor has talked about her long-term love.

“Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” she shared via Instagram in October 2022, explaining the song “Lavender Haze” from her Midnights album. “So, this song is about ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”

