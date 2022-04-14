Abigail Breslin has been acting since she was 10 years old, so you can say she’s definitely grown a lot since she first found her time in the spotlight.

Her breakthrough was in Little Miss Sunshine, when she played a girl named Olive whose family enters her in a beauty pageant, which earned Breslin an Academy Award nomination in 2007. “Sometimes people forget that I’m 25 years old and not nine anymore,” sighed Abigail in a July 2021 interview with iNews.

The actress holds nothing against Little Miss Sunshine, even though it has pigeon-holed her as forever young in the minds of casting directors.

“I would never want to distance myself from it. It opened so many doors for me and gave me so many opportunities and is the reason why I’m where I’m at today,” she said. “I don’t want to disrespect it. It’s sweet in a way because I think people felt so emotionally attached to that role and to that film. They want me to be Olive. I understand that. I’ll always have a bit of Olive in me, but I want to try new things.”

And in July 2021, the young actress was able to do just that when her new movie Stillwater premiered. “Getting a chance to work with Tom McCarthy [the director] and Matt was super exciting of in itself,” she told Good Morning America. “There’s no clearcut villain in this film, which is always great for an actor to play something so layered.”

Abigail has also starred as Little Rock in Zombieland in 2009, and then returned after 10 years for its sequel, Zombieland 2 in 2019. Many fans of the movies were very shocked to see Abigail all grown up since she was originally 12-years old in the first movie. The young star joked with Refinery29 that she is used to that kind of reaction, though.

“Every article since I was 12 has been, ‘She’s all grown up,’ and I’m like, When am I all, all, all grown up? I’m not sure. That’s what I’m gonna have on my tombstone: All grown up, like all the way,” she joked.

Scroll through our gallery of Abigail Breslin from when she was all grown up to when she is now all, all grown up.

