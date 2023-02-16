Growing up in the spotlight! Abigail Breslin made her debut in 2002 and has been acting since then. Over the years, the actress has nabbed roles in Scream Queens and Little Miss Sunshine, but these aren’t the only memorable characters the New York native has played.

“My favorite thing in the world that me and my friends talk about is that I’ve been all grown up for about three years now,” she joked with ABC News in October 2013. “Every single time I’m photographed anywhere, the headline is ‘All Grown Up.’ It’s been about three years, I’m like, ‘OK, yeah, I’m all grown up.'”

While she’s done more than just act during her time in the public eye, fans still remember Abigail most for her role as Olive in Little Miss Sunshine. However, she doesn’t want to be known only for that project.

“Sometimes people forget that I’m 25 years old and not 9 anymore,” she explained to iNews in July 2021. “People tend to want to keep you in one specific pigeonhole.”

Abigail went on to say that she doesn’t want to “disrespect” the project, which has been a fan-favorite since its 2006 release.

“It’s sweet in a way because I think people felt so emotionally attached to that role and to that film,” the Nim’s Island actress added. ” They want me to be Olive. I understand that. I’ll always have a bit of Olive in me, but I want to try new things.

She continued, “I would never want to distance myself from it. It opened so many doors for me and gave me so many opportunities and is the reason why I’m where I’m at today.”

Following the release of Little Miss Sunshine, Abigail received an Academy Award nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role category.

People might remember Abigail from her past roles, but it’s obvious that she has shed her child star image. In fact, she even married longtime boyfriend Ira Kunyansky in January 2023. That being said, her past roles will live on forever!

