Popstar Britney Spears has no time for the haters! The 38-year-old recently took to Instagram and slammed critics who made fun of her for wearing the same exact outfit in multiple social media posts and posting the same image more than once.

“Not again,” one person said in her Instagram comments, with another writing, “Change your clothes.”

She responded to the negativity by sharing an inspirational message with fans.

“It’s getting more official each day… The bright enlightening patterns of self love. If you don’t believe me just look at what God is demonstrating for us to do each day for ourselves… Self care and knowing our worth as individuals! Learning to love you, sometimes, is the hardest thing to do…and do you know how I show that? By posting whatever the heck I want!” she captioned an image of a quote. “If I want to post a picture with the same outfit three times… I will do so and take note from Beyoncé because I am FLAWLESS! But seriously… Keep your mean comments to yourselves.”

Not only did the “Toxic” songstress succeed in sending a message to her haters, but she also shared some major motivation with fans. Naturally, Britney’s 23.9 million supporters were quick to show their support on the post.

“END THE HATERS QUEEN, TO ALL YOU HATERS SEEING THIS COMMENT GO FOCUS ON YOUR FAMILIES MORE THAN WHAT YOU THINK OF AN INNOCENT PERSON’S INSTAGRAM!” one person commented. Another added, “Wow OK, [you] didn’t have to hit the nail on the head so perfectly, but [thank you so much] B.”

A third wrote, “QUEEN OF POSTING WHATEVER THE HECK SHE WANTS.”

Others referred to the superstar as a “self-care queen.”

Hours after the post went viral, Britney uploaded another series of videos, in which she was wearing the same outfit. Yeah, she seriously doesn’t care what anyone thinks!

