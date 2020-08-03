On Saturday, August 1, Britney Spears‘ dad, Jamie Spears, spoke out about the #FreeBritney movement and called it “a joke,” after fans of the pop star have continuously taken to social media and expressed concern about her conservatorship.

“All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” the 68-year-old told the New York Post’s Page Six. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

For those who missed it, Britney was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008, and Us Weekly confirmed back in May that it will be extended until at least the end of August 2020. Jamie served as her conservator until September 2019, when Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery took over.

While talking to the publication, Jamie also denied accusations that he stole money from Britney.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the Hell would I steal something?” he said, before adding the that the entire #FreeBritney movement that has been started online has led to people “being stalked and targeted with death threats.”

“It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans,” he added. “I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”

As fans know, Jamie’s comments came just days after Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, clapped back at an internet troll who commented the “Toxic” singer’s mental health.

The Zoey 101 actress’ reply came after one of her followers was commented on a recent Instagram post and asked the mother of two to “speak on” her sister’s “obvious mental illness.”

“You have no right to assume anything about my sister. And I have no right to speak about HER health and personal matters,” Jamie hit back. “She is a strong, bada**, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

