When it comes to hate against her family, Jamie Lynn Spears will not stand for it! The former Nickelodeon star recently clapped back at an internet troll who commented on her sister, Britney’s mental health.

The Zoey 101 actress’ reply came after she posted a photo of Halsey’s recent tweets about suffering from bipolar disorder following Kanye West‘s claims that his wife, Kim Kardashian, was trying to “lock him up” in a series of since-deleted tweets.

Alongside a screenshot uploaded to Instagram, Jamie wrote, “If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same. I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved.”

One of her followers was quick to comment and asked the mother of two to “speak on” her sister’s “obvious mental illness.”

“You have no right to assume anything about my sister. And I have no right to speak about HER health and personal matters,” Jamie hit back. “She is a strong, bada**, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”

As fans know, the Sweet Magnolia star’s comment came just one day before a hearing about Britney’s conservatorship. For those who missed it, the pop star was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008 and Us Weekly confirmed back in May that it will be extended until the end of August 2020. But according to the outlet, a source said that Britney and her father, Jamie Spears, were set to appear via video conference for a status hearing on Wednesday, July 22.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

