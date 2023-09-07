Charlie Puth has found The One! The “Attention” singer is engaged to girlfriend Brooke Sansone just 10 months after going public with their relationship.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” he announced via Instagram on Thursday, September 7. “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

The New Jersey native posted multiple photos of his fiance and himself after the proposal took place, which also featured Brooke wearing a diamond ring on *that* finger!

Charlie first revealed details about Brooke during an episode of The Howard Stern Show that aired in October 2022. However, he did not reveal her identity at the time.

“I’m with somebody now,” Charlie shared at the time, adding that he’s “in love.”

The interviewer went on to ask about the pair’s future. “Do you think this is it,” host Howard Stern inquired. Charlie answered, “Yes,” without hesitation.

“[She’s] someone that I grew up with,” Charlie explained without dropping his girlfriend’s name. “As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a really long time.”

He continued, “She’s always been very, very nice to me and I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well.”

Two months later, Charlie went Instagram official with his relationship with Brooke, hard launching the pair on his birthday in December 2022.

“Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.),” he wrote as the caption alongside photos of the couple getting cozy in a photo booth. The two went red carpet official in February 2023 at the Pre-Grammys Gala, and haven’t been afraid to show off their love on social media since then.

