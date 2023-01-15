Here’s what you missed on Glee, or more like, here’s what we miss about Glee! Since the FOX series ended in 2015, so many of the cast members have expressed warm sentiments over their time on the series while others … not so much. Keep reading for everything the Glee cast has said about starring on the show.

On a March 2020 episode of the podcast “Dating Straight,” Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale, who played Tina and Artie, respectively, got real over some of the drama behind-the-scenes. In a clip from the interview that has now gone viral on TikTok, Jenna and Kevin laugh when asked to shade the show that made them famous.

“I never hated it…some people did,” Kevin began. “I was the last one to break…. It was ‘What [Does] the Fox Say,’” he continued, referencing the short-lived parody song that became an unexpected pop hit. For Jenna, singing South Korean star Psy’s song “Gangnam Style” was seemingly her breaking point. Though she didn’t address it directly, she agreed the musical number was problematic. Both stars agree that season five of the show was “rough” and “pretty tone-deaf.” Kevin warned that viewers who watch it “now” will be “shocked.”

Jenna and Kevin aren’t the only ones who had some problems with the show … and specifically with one of Glee‘s main, Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry. The Funny Girl actress has had multiple allegations made against her from past Glee cast members, stating that she was a “bully” on the set and a “diva.”

While appearing on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast in May 2021, Heather Morris, who played Brittany, alleged that Lea’s “scary” on-set behavior was “hush-hush” among the cast.

“Now you see all these things coming out with these bigger names who were very disrespectful and mistreated a lot of people,” the actress explained. “We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the FOX execs and said how we felt about the situation, but no one did. … I think many people were very scared, and I know, genuinely, I felt like it wasn’t my place, and I don’t know why because I was a cast member.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see everything the cast has said about working on Glee … and with Lea Michele.

