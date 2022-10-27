Since Lea Michele took over the role of Fanny Brice in Broadway’s 2022 reprisal of Funny Girl, there has been so much buzz around the show — and even more celebrities attending it! Keep reading to uncover all of the celebrities who have since watched the Glee star live out her Broadway dreams.

First things first, Lea starring in Funny Girl is proof that dreams come true. The Broadway star is known for her portrayal of Rachel Berry on Glee, playing the passionate (and very unlikable) glee club captain who graduates to become a striving theater actress. In the final season, Rachel lands her dream role of Fanny Brice in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl since its debut in 1964. Fast forward to 2022: Lea is playing Fanny in the show’s first Broadway revival since its debut. How meta is that?

However, Lea booking the role of Fanny did not come without controversy. The Spring Awakening actress has had countless allegations made against her from past Glee cast members, stating that she was a “bully” on the set of the NBC and a “diva.” It is speculated that the scandal is he reason why Lea was not the first Broadway actress to book the role of Fanny Brice since the show’s revival debut in April 2022. Instead, two other actresses occupied the lead role this year (first Beanie Feldstein, then her standby Julie Benko).

“I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Beanie and Julie play Fannie, and everyone has their own individual version,” Lea told The New York Times in September 2022. “Beanie’s so hilarious. Julie’s so incredible.”

Lea also spoke more on those Glee bullying allegations to The Times, which prompted an “intense time of reflection” about her conduct at work. “I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader,” she explained. “It means not only going and doing a good job when the camera’s rolling, but also when it’s not. And that wasn’t always the most important thing for me.”

Since her Funny Girl debut as Fanny Brice in September, she has received rave reviews from the likes of outlets such as The New York Times, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. “Lea Michele, who took over the role on Sept. 6, turns out to be that stupendous Fanny,” the NYT wrote. “Yes, she even lights up like a light. Both vulnerable and invulnerable, kooky and ardent, she makes the show worth watching again.”

Following the rave reviews, so many celebrities have attended Lea’s version of Funny Girl on Broadway. Scroll through our gallery to see them all!

